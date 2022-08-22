Clear Street LLC Takes Position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

LightJump Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LJAQU remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Monday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

LightJump Acquisition Company Profile

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

