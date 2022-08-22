Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 60,900 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. 171,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.98.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

