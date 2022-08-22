Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 95,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

