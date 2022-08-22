Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1,236.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 66,421 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 2.0% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.50. 35,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,742. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

