Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT comprises about 0.5% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $788.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.09, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

