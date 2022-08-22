Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned 0.27% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $12,270,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000.

NYSE:SJT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,857. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

