Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Position Boosted by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Clearfield worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 195.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,323 shares of company stock worth $4,637,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearfield Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.18. 2,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $124.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.