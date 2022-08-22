CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122,005 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 4.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of CME Group worth $2,222,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 815,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,398,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,726,000 after acquiring an additional 230,600 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 83,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.44. 13,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

