Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.14. 16,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,918. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.25 and a 200-day moving average of $248.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

