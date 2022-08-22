Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.35. 510,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,045,227. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

