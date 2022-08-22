Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $67.85 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,875. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

