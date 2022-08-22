Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.64. 4,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

