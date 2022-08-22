Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 275,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,887,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

