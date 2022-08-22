Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.73. 23,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,844. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

