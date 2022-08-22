Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IWB traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.83. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.