Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.22

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 442481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($112.24) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

