ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.