Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 53.10 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 52.83.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

