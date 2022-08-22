Contrasting Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modiv and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.14 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $933.87 million 4.12 $18.83 million $0.57 29.47

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Dividends

Profitability

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Modiv and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -17.01% -2.81% -1.50% Apple Hospitality REIT 11.40% 4.05% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Modiv and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apple Hospitality REIT 1 0 3 0 2.50

Modiv presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.02%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Modiv on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

