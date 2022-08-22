Contrasting Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) and The Competition

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ayr Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -5.95% -7.87% -4.48% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,017.81% -229.47% 137.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ayr Wellness and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 165 504 635 34 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 434.55%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 67.92%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its competitors.

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -10.89 Ayr Wellness Competitors $266.02 million -$64.76 million -8.40

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of August 11, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 50 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

