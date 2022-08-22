Contrasting HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and Renasant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 1 1 2 0 2.25 Renasant 0 1 2 0 2.67

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Renasant has a consensus price target of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Renasant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.9% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HomeStreet and Renasant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $364.27 million 1.90 $115.42 million $4.69 7.90 Renasant $695.67 million 2.77 $175.89 million $2.68 12.84

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 28.50% 14.46% 1.23% Renasant 23.77% 7.10% 0.93%

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HomeStreet pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Renasant on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 189 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee; 150 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 173 ATMs; and 38 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

