Contrasting Renovacor (RCOR) and Its Rivals

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Renovacor to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% Renovacor Competitors -4,257.09% -197.75% -32.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A -$14.10 million -2.33 Renovacor Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.75

Analyst Ratings

Renovacor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renovacor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovacor Competitors 644 3518 10254 150 2.68

Renovacor currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,135.29%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 80.90%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Renovacor has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renovacor rivals beat Renovacor on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Renovacor

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.