Cowen Increases Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target to $5.75

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $5.75 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.82% from the company’s current price.

EGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Edgio Price Performance

Shares of Edgio stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 1,014,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,115. The firm has a market cap of $485.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02. Edgio has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

