CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.81.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

