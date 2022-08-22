CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.81.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

