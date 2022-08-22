Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Alejandro Alcala Sells 21,863 Shares

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,625. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. Crane’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 104.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

