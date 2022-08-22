Credit Suisse Group Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $10.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 1,639,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,441. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.