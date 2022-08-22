Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWEGF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. 60,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.