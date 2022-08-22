Critical Review: Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) vs. Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Origin has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Teijin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Teijin 2.21% 5.06% 1.95%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Teijin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and Teijin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $80.50 million 0.42 -$45.61 million N/A N/A Teijin $8.25 billion 0.25 $206.11 million $0.93 11.31

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teijin beats Bit Origin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Limited in April 2022. Bit Origin Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

