CropperFinance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,628.00 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, CropperFinance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. CropperFinance has a market cap of $465,184.10 and $14,628.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CropperFinance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CropperFinance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.