Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

NYSE TRI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.09. 24,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.