Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 35,927 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,868,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,162,000 after buying an additional 420,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 115,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,708 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.20. 320,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,979,875. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

