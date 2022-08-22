Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,512 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,452. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

