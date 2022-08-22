Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

