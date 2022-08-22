Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $21.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.94. 17,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,308. The stock has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

