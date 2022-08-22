Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,934 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.92. 22,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

