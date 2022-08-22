Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,809 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 267,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 172,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

