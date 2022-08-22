Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,793 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after purchasing an additional 609,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

