CryptEx (CRX) Price Reaches $3.55

CryptEx (CRX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $301,466.90 and $2.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00016812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

