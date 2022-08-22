CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $3.20 million and $17,274.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003708 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080996 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.