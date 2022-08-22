Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,357.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00784877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cryptonovae Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,837,321 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Buying and Selling Cryptonovae
Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.