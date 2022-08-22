CryptoZoon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $696,964.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $636,579.67 and $696,964.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00775752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,349,745 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

