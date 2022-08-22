CryptoZoon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $696,964.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $636,579.67 and $696,964.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00775752 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoZoon Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,349,745 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
