CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) versus CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Head to Head Contrast

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 4.21% 21.23% 6.65% CompuMed 12.07% 21.84% 14.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSG Systems International and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than CompuMed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.83 $72.33 million $1.40 42.56 CompuMed $6.32 million 0.78 $1.07 million $0.32 12.97

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. CompuMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats CompuMed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

