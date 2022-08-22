CUDOS Price Tops $0.0080 (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $375,812.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003708 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128119 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032099 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080996 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
