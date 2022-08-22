Curio Governance (CGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Curio Governance has a market cap of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00129272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081186 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.