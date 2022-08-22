Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATC opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile



Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

