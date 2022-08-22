Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Northeast Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS NECB opened at $12.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

