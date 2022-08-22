cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $5,852.92 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $58.53 million and approximately $30,136.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $5,852.92 or 0.27404341 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003719 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080268 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

