Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.9 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

