Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.9 %
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
