DA Davidson Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $203.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson to $203.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TGT traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Target by 525.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

