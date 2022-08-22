DA Davidson Lowers Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target to $11.00

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.95% from the company’s current price.
Wag! Group Price Performance
Wag! Group stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.13.
About Wag! Group
