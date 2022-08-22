DA Davidson Lowers Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target to $11.00

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.95% from the company’s current price.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Wag! Group stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.